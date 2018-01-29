Zenith Sangma Counts Development to Attack NPP, BJP

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Congress party on Monday launched a scatting attack against National People’s Party (NPP) at an election campaign rally at Bolchugre area under Gambegre constituency in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Seeking mandate for Congress candidate Sadhiarani Sangma, who is pitted against sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Saleng Sangma and NPP’s Phillipole Marak, Congress leader and Meghalaya sports and youth affairs minister Zenith Sangma said, “NPP cannot show a single seat where they will win”.

Zenith asked the crowd not to get misled by NPP and its leader Conrad Sangma. “Meghalaya under the leadership of chief minister Mukul Sangma has seen visible development and Gambegre constituency which has remained backward requires the much need healing touch”, Zenith said.

He counted on different initiative launched by Mukul Sangma government for increasing livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities for the people. “We have fulfilled our promises made to the people”, he added.

He made attempt to woo the electorates of Gambegre constituency by drawing a comparison between Rangsakona, Salmanpara and Ampati constituencies in South West Garo Hills, which he said has seen visible growth.

“If Congress does not win it will be a loss for the people of Gambegre”, he said, while cautioning the people not to get carried away by the tall promises being made by the opponents.

Terming BJP as a “communal” party, Zenith said, “There is chaos and killing under the BJP’s regime in India. Congress party is secular and has ensured peace in this country. If we deviate ourselves, there is a threat to the secular fabric of this nation. BJP propagates the idea of one nation, one language”.

Attacking NPP for trying to create confusion on the ambitious scheme launched by chief minister Mukul Sangma for economic empowerment of women, Zenith said, “We have a vision to enhance livelihood of our women and promote micro enterprise in rural area and as part of the scheme an amount of Rs. 5000 was released to the beneficiaries”.

NPP leader Conrad Sangma had accused the Congress party for trying to woo voters ahead of election with the scheme, and had said that the amount was a loan from the bank.

However Zenith clarified that in 2012 the scheme was launched but due to certain hiccups the loan component was done away with. He stated that close to 7000 people have received the aid under the scheme recently in Rangsakona and other constituency and NPP fears that people may vote for the Congress, so they are trying to create that confusion.