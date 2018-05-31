Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 31 May 2018

Northeast Today

Zinedine Zidane Quits as Real Madrid Coach

May 31
17:52 2018
Fresh from winning his third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane stunned the football world on Thursday by announcing his resignation as coach of the multiple La Liga champions.

In a surprise press conference held alongside the club’s president Florentino Perez, the French coach explained that it was time for a change after three years at the helm, reports Efe.

“I’ve taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid’s coach,” Zidane said.

“I think that this team needs to keep on winning and it needs a change for that. After three years, it needs a different work methodology,” he added. “I’ve made this decision because I love this club very much.”

-IANS

