Ziro: Land of Natural Beauty and Rich Heritage

Marvi Muskan

The breathtakingly beautiful valley of Ziro has been a favorite town for World Heritage Site for a number of years now. Ziro Valley is one of the major attractions for tourists in Arunachal Pradesh among others. This serene valley lies in the heart of Lower Subansiri district.

HOW TO REACH ZIRO

AIR: The nearest airport from Ziro is at Jorhat, Assam. Another nearby airport is at Lilabari but Jorhat is more preferable since ist more near.

BY RAIL: The railway stations from Ziro are at Naharalagun (100 km) and North Lakhimpur (117 km).

BY ROAD: There is a night bus from Guwahati to Ziro

PLACES TO GO IN ZERO

If Arunachal Pradesh has not made it to your travel list, you must think about some edits on that list. Ziro Valley hidden in the heart of this North-Eastern State would take you back in time and give you a lesson on the self-sustaining strength of the tribes in this area.

Subansiri River

The Apatanis are a tribe that lives in Ziro, in the valley of the Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh. Ziro is not all about nature its rich culture and people are one of the assets of Ziro. Tourists have always been advised to go there and interact with the people so that their culture is known more, the people are said to be super friendly and humble. Ziro because of its people is culturally rich and because of them there is always something new that is presented to us in every moment we are in Ziro.

Shiv Linga

The headquarters of lower Subansiri District located 1500 meters above the sea level, Ziro is 167 Km from Itanagar. This Shiv Linga is self made having Sfatic as garland naturally which is 25 feet in length and 22 feet in width. There exist the world’s largest Shivling which has been discovered not long ago by the locals of the state. Ziro is a high town almost a level valley. This destination is perfect for picturesque with quietly flowing rivers of Subansiri, Apatani, Nishi, Dafla and Miri and an ideal place for trekking and hiking.

Tarin Fish Farm – Paddy cultivation

Paddy cultivation is a major occupation in Ziro. Here, two different varieties of rice are grown with one variety of fish in the water. Bamboo and Pine trees surround the paddy fields. Each component of this cultivation has a role to play – just like in coffee plantations.

Meghna Cave Temple

This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located close to Ziro. The 10 minutes climb up the stairs is completely worth it when you reach the 5000 year old structure at 3000 feet above sea level.

The carvings are magnificent and the architecture great. Truly an uplifting journey when you visit this temple.

Dolo Mando

One of the famous attractions of Zirois trek towards Hapoli Town and old Ziro. This hillock is situated on the western side of Ziro on the Daporijo Road.

Kile Pakho

It works as a view point as the viewers get unique views on both sides. The Ziro plateau on one and the snow laded Himalayas on the other.

Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Ziro Overview

This 337 sq. km. sanctuary is home to a wide and exotic variety of flora and fauna. The endangered clouded leopards are also found here. The sanctuary has a spectrum of flora as well which includes silver fir trees, ferns, orchids, bamboo and rhododendron.

CONCLUSION

The cradle to a unique tribal group and a balmy climate, Ziro is the peace seeker’s paradise. Ziro is a quaint old town in Arunachal Pradesh, home to the Apa Tani tribe and famous for its Pine Hills and rice fields. Ziro is a quaint old town in Arunachal Pradesh, home to the Apa Tani tribe and famous for its Pine Hills and rice fields. The climate in Ziro is mild throughout the year, making it comfortable to travel all year round. It’s a must visit place for people who travel to Arunachal Pradesh.