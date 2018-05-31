Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 31 May 2018

Northeast Today

Zubeen Garg to Receive PETA Award

Zubeen Garg to Receive PETA Award
May 31
14:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be honoured by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for raising his voice against animal sacrifice.

The popular music icon, while performing at a function near the Kamakhya temple recently, had expressed his anguish over animal sacrifice and said that the practice must end.

“For this act of compassion, he’ll receive the ‘Hero to Animals Award’,” said PETA India Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera.

“All religions call for compassion, no religion requires killing or eating animals, and hacking animals to death is just plain cruel.

“We commend Zubeen for being a voice for animals and calling for an end to animal sacrifices,” Bangera added.

Last year, following various efforts by PETA India and People for Animals, the Municipal Council of Kullu issued an executive order against conducting animal sacrifices.

Other recipients of PETA India’s “Hero to Animals Award” include actresses Rani Mukherji, Shilpa Shetty, Zarine Khan, Asin and comedian Cyrus Broacha.

-IANS

Tags
PETAPETA AwardZubeen GargZubeen Garg PETA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.