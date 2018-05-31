Zubeen Garg to Receive PETA Award

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be honoured by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for raising his voice against animal sacrifice.

The popular music icon, while performing at a function near the Kamakhya temple recently, had expressed his anguish over animal sacrifice and said that the practice must end.

“For this act of compassion, he’ll receive the ‘Hero to Animals Award’,” said PETA India Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera.

“All religions call for compassion, no religion requires killing or eating animals, and hacking animals to death is just plain cruel.

“We commend Zubeen for being a voice for animals and calling for an end to animal sacrifices,” Bangera added.

Last year, following various efforts by PETA India and People for Animals, the Municipal Council of Kullu issued an executive order against conducting animal sacrifices.

Other recipients of PETA India’s “Hero to Animals Award” include actresses Rani Mukherji, Shilpa Shetty, Zarine Khan, Asin and comedian Cyrus Broacha.

-IANS