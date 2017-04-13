Zubeen Garg to Sponsor 10 Needy Students

In an attempt to fulfill the educational needs of financially backward students, popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will adopt 10 needy students of prestigious Cotton College.

Participating in the Cotton fest Zubeen said, “I have decided to bear the expenses for education of the needy students of the college, where many meritorious students from poor financial backgrounds enroll every year.”

He also contributed his remuneration towards a fund to be created to fulfill the education needs of the students, including the differently abled.

Zubeen further promised to help the needy students of the college by creating a fund for them. He has donated the entire sum of about Rs 3 lakh.

“This is a noble initiative for the cause of the students, who find it difficult to continue with their studies due to poor financial background,” said Jintu Thakuria general secretary of Cotton College Union Society (CCUS).

He added that Zubeen will be the goodwill ambassador for the fest.