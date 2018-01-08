Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

ZUF Militant Arrested in Dima Hasao

ZUF Militant Arrested in Dima Hasao
January 08
17:01 2018
A militant allegedly involved in the recent kidnapping of a policeman has been arrested in Dima Hasao district of Assam, police said.

The militant was apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the police and Assam Rifles on Sunday.

The militant was identified as SS Maj Naimeyning alias Aboy of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), the police said. A pistol with live ammunition was recovered from his possession

A joint team of police and troopers of 43rd and 22nd battalions of Assam Rifles had on January 1 rescued Prafull Phukan, the abducted personal security officer (PSO) of the executive magistrate of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, from Hungrum village in Dima Hasao district.

Phukan had been abducted on December 31.

-PTI

Dima Hasao districtNC HillsZeliangrong United Front
