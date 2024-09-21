Nagaland CM Rio Calls For Comprehensive Development Planning By Civic Bodies

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 21: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called on urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland to develop master plans for the comprehensive development of cities and towns. He made this statement during the inauguration of the new Dimapur Municipal Council office.

Rio pointed out that the state had not held ULB elections for nearly two decades, causing difficulties for residents. Following the successful elections in June, newly elected municipal and town councils now face important tasks ahead.

This year’s elections included a 33 percent reservation for women, marking the first ULB polls since 2004. In his speech to councillors, Rio emphasized their responsibility to serve the public and educate citizens about the importance of their tax contributions for community improvement.

He highlighted that ULBs are the closest form of government to the people and should address local issues while generating revenue for urban infrastructure like roads and sanitation. The state government has released Rs 36 crore to help local bodies meet immediate needs.

Rio also announced plans to share funds with regions where voter participation was low during the elections.

Moatoshi Longkumer, Advisor for Labour, Employment & Skill Development, reminded councillors of citizens’ expectations, urging them to manage market prices and address flooding and traffic congestion in Dimapur.

Hukheto Yepthomi, Chairman of the Dimapur Municipality Council, expressed confidence that the new office would enable councillors to effectively tackle local challenges and improve Dimapur’s development.