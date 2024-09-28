Assam Prepares For Second Phase Of Direct Recruitment Examination

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 28: The second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for Grade III posts is scheduled to take place this Sunday across the state.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure fair and transparent procedures. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate six pairs of special trains to facilitate candidates’ travel.

A total of 18.50 lakh candidates have applied for various Grade III positions under ADRE. This phase will test candidates for bachelor degree level and HSLC level (driver) posts.

To avoid last-minute hassles, candidates are advised to verify their examination centers a day in advance and arrive at least 90 minutes early for thorough checks.

Following complaints of improper searches during the first phase, the Home and Political department has released a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for frisking candidates. Female candidates will have separate enclosures, supervised by Anganwadi or ASHA workers.

Post-examination, candidates will retain their question booklets, and senior officers will oversee the processes. Future written tests for Grade IV posts are scheduled for other dates, with approximately 13.70 lakh candidates having applied.

The inaugural ADRE under the State Level Recruitment Commission took place in August 2022, with mobile internet suspended statewide to ensure exam fairness. A similar suspension was implemented during the first phase of the Grade III examination on September 15.