Congress Leaders Convene In Guwahati To Strengthen Party Organization

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Assam: In a bid to revamp and strengthen its organizational structure, the Congress party’s Political Affairs Committee held a marathon meeting at Hotel Lily in Guwahati on July 17. The session, led by AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, brought together top Congress leaders and divided them into six groups to brainstorm recommendations for enhancing the party’s framework and strategies.

The nine-hour meeting, which began at 9 AM and concluded at 6 PM, focused on six key areas, including organizational development, membership drives, and election preparedness.

The groups, comprising 10 senior APCC members each, were headed by prominent leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Debabrata Saikia.

The meeting aimed to prepare the party for upcoming Panchayat Elections and Assembly bye-elections, with a long-term goal of rejuvenating the Congress Government by 2026.

APCC President Bhupen Bora addressed the media after the meeting, outlining the strategic outcomes and plans derived from the session. He emphasized the party’s commitment to strengthening its organizational framework and enhancing its preparedness for future electoral challenges. The recommendations from this session are expected to be submitted shortly.