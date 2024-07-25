Manipur: Chief Minister Presides Over “Distribution Of Benefits And Launching Of Books” Event

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 25: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the “Distribution of Benefits and Launching of Books” event organized by the Department of Sericulture and the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board under the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship at his Secretariat in Imphal on Thursday.

During the event, financial assistance for the education of children of beneficiaries, amounting to Rs 29,65,000, was distributed to 300 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). “As we distribute these benefits, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and development of our hardworking people,” stated the Chief Minister.

The event was also attended by State Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, Power Minister Thongam Biswajit, Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar, CAF&PD Minister L. Susindro, and various other MLAs and officials.