MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Swift International Status for Tripura’s MBB Airport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2024: In the Parliament session on Thursday, MP Biplab Kumar Deb pressed for the expedited process of declaring Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an international airport. Deb also called for the introduction of an immigration check post and modernization of the airport management system.

“The only airport in Tripura is MBB Airport,” Deb emphasized. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of MBB Airport on January 4, 2022. Describing the terminal, Deb noted, “It is a modern and international class terminal building.”

According to Deb, the terminal has the capacity to serve 1,000 intra-state passengers and 200 inter-state passengers. He highlighted the state government’s financial support, stating, “The state government has given Rs 18.85 crore to the Airport Authority of India for starting the Agartala via Chittagong flight service.”

The demand underscores the strategic importance of enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region.