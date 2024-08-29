Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Repeal Muslim Marriage Registration Act

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 29: The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, abolishing The Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government seeks to eradicate child marriages and the Kazi system, bringing Muslim marriage and divorce registrations under the government’s purview.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan highlighted the existing Act’s shortcomings, including the potential for underage marriages, lack of monitoring, and informal registration mechanisms.

The Assam government introduced The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024, making registration mandatory and aiming to prevent child marriages.

Opposition parties have denounced the repeal as discriminatory against Muslims, alleging it’s an election-year tactic to polarize voters.