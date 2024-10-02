Tripura Government Plans to Introduce Ola, Uber Services at MBB Airport: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 2, 2024: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Tuesday that the state government is considering introducing Ola and Uber services at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, aiming to enhance passenger convenience.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a Prepaid Taxi Counter at the airport’s new terminal building, where uniforms were also distributed to Prepaid Taxi and Auto Rickshaw drivers. Chowdhury highlighted the importance of improving the overall experience for travelers at the airport.

“Approximately 4,000 passengers use MBB Airport daily for departures and arrivals. The reputation of our state is closely linked to the services provided by our taxi and auto drivers. While a prepaid counter was initially set up last year, it was discontinued due to poor service, which led to passenger dissatisfaction,” the Minister explained.

Chowdhury emphasized that after consultations with taxi and auto drivers, the issues have been addressed, and the prepaid auto service has been relaunched to ensure better service for airport users. The initiative to provide uniforms is intended to boost drivers’ sense of professionalism and pride. A trial run of the prepaid taxi service has been ongoing since January.

Looking ahead, Chowdhury confirmed that plans are underway to introduce ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber at MBB Airport. “We are working on introducing Ola and Uber services. While some drivers have expressed concerns, I encourage them to purchase vehicles and register with these platforms. Our top priority remains the welfare of the state’s people,” Chowdhury said.

The Minister also noted the importance of maintaining a positive image of Tripura, especially in how passengers from other states are treated, stating, “Poor service and behavior could harm the reputation of the state.”