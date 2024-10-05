Arunachal Governor Stresses Need For Enhanced LAC Security

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized the need to strengthen security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) using technology and integrating local populations with security forces.

At a discussion on ‘Security Challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik highlighted measures to enhance security along the India-Myanmar border.

Prominent attendees included Chief Information Commissioner Major General Jarken Gamlin, defence experts Lt Gen V K Chaturvedi, Air Vice Marshal H P Singh, and Brigadier D S Tripathi.

The discussion focused on reciprocity at strategic and tactical levels to create leverage for resolution and addressed potential fallout in Bangladesh, Nepal, and neighboring countries on northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

Security experts, social organization leaders, educationists, and media professionals shared their insights, aiming to fortify the state’s security framework.