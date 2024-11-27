Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Govt Along With Ministry Of Tourism Organize 12th International Tourism Mart In Kaziranga

Kaziranga, Nov 27: The 12th International Tourism Mart for the North Eastern Region was organized in Kaziranga, Assam, by the Assam Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. The event aims to promote the tourism potential of North East India, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and natural attractions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with local artisans, entrepreneurs, and tourism professionals. A key highlight of the mart was the NE Bazar exhibition, which features a variety of regional products and will remain open until November 29.

This initiative is designed to boost the region’s tourism industry by fostering local businesses and encouraging the preservation of traditional arts and crafts.

