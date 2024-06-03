Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Elected Leader Of SKM Legislature Party

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, SKM President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the chief minister.

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM’s official residence on Sunday night.

At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Tamang’s name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama.

Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.

Party leaders congratulated Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

Taking to his official X handle, Tamang writes, “The first meeting of the newly elected legislators was held at my official residence, Mintokgang. I am deeply grateful to the legislators for their unanimous trust in electing me as the leader of the Legislature Party for the Chief Ministership of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly.”

“I extend my profound gratitude to the dear and respected people of Sikkim for granting us the mandate to serve the state and its people once again. We are honored by the significant victory in the 11th Sikkim Vidhan Sabha General Elections, 2024,” he added.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the 2024 assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday, June 2.