Manipur: Tamenglong Villagers Struggle To Access Medical Care, Carry Patient On Stretcher

Manipur, 12 July: In a heart-wrenching scene, a sick person was carried on a makeshift bamboo stretcher between Atangkhullen (Jeng Guang) and Atangkhunou (Jeng San) in Tamei Sub-division, Tamenglong District today.

This incident highlights the ongoing transportation and communication challenges in the region. Due to the lack of proper transportation infrastructure, many lives have been lost in the past; forcing villagers to resort to this primitive method to reach the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The locally made bamboo stretchers have become a lifeline for the sick, a desperate bid to save lives in the face of unforgiving terrain and inadequate healthcare facilities.

