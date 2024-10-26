NF Railway Introduces More Festive Special Trains to Alleviate Passenger Rush

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2024: In a bid to clear the additional rush of passengers during this ongoing festive season of 2024, it has been decided to operate six additional pairs of festive special trains. The details of the festive trains are as follows:

Train no. 04680 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya) Festive Special will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 18:40 hours on 28th October & 2nd November, 2024 to reach Kamakhya at 21:00 hours on 30th October & 4th November, 2024, respectively. Similarly, train no. 04679 (Kamakhya- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Festive Special will depart from Kamakhya at 06:00 hours on 31st October & 5th November, 2024 to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 06:20 hours on 2nd& 7th November, 2024, respectively.

Train no. 07540 (Katihar – Manihari) Special will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hours daily, from 26th October till 19th November, 2024 to reach Manihari at 21:30 hours same day. Similarly, train no. 07539 (Manihari – Katihar) Special will depart from Manihari at 05:00 hours daily, from 27th October till 20th November, 2024 to reach Katihar at 06:00 hours same day. Both the trains will run for 25 trips.

Train no. 05740 (New Jalpaiguri – Patna) Special will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hours every Saturday to reach Patna at 17:40 hours same day. Similarly, train no. 05739 (Patna – New Jalpaiguri) Special will depart from Patna at 19:30 hours every Saturday to reach New Jalpaiguri at 09:30 hours next day. Both the trains will run for 05 trips from 2nd November till 30th November, 2024.

Train no. 03501 (Asansol – Katihar) Special will depart from Asansol at 14:30 hours on 3rd November, 2024 to reach Katihar at 01:30 hours next day. Similarly, train no. 03502 (Katihar – Asansol) Special will depart from Katihar at 04:15 hours on 4th November, 2024 to reach Asansol at 14:45 hours same day.

Train no. 07541 (Katihar–DauramMadhepura) Special will depart from Katihar at 19:00 hours daily, to reach DauramMadhepura at 22:00 hours same day. Similarly, train no. 07542 (DauramMadhepura- Katihar) Special will depart from DauramMadhepura at 22:45 hours daily, to reach Katihar at 02:30 hours next day. Both the trains will run for 36 trips,starting from 26th October till 30th November, 2024.

Train no. 05744 (Katihar – Chhapra) Special will depart from Katihar at 16:00 hours every Thursday, Sunday & Monday, from 27th October till 28th November, 2024 to reach Chhapra at 00:20 hours next day. Similarly, train no. 05743 (Chhapra – Katihar) Special will depart from Chhapra at 04:30 hours every Friday, Monday & Tuesday from 28th October till 29th November, 2024 to reach Katihar at 12:30 hours same day. Both the trains will run for 15 trips.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available in IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed this in a press communiqué on Saturday.