New Directorate Building Of Registrar Of Cooperative Societies Nagaland Inaugurated At Meriema

NET Web Desk

Minister for PHED and Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi today inaugurated the new Directorate building of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies Nagaland at Meriema.

The newly build directorate was constructed at the cost of 19 crore 21 lakh rupees.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Zhimomi, termed it a red letter for the department and for the people of the state, adding that with the completion of the much needed structure and its subsequent functioning, the cooperative movement in the state will be streamlined and pave the path for a more robust and integrated cooperative scene.

He said, the department is going to play at a very crucial role in developing the aspiration of the lower and middle class families of the state.

Zhimomi said, the department is in discussion with the Ministry in Delhi to take the Department forward to cater to the needs of the people in region specific, to diversify the objective and ensure maximum benefit goes to the local entrepreneurs and those running business on a small scale.

He said diversification process will give a big boost to the local and small scale entrepreneurs, thereby linking them to Agri and allied markets within and outside the state.

Zhimomi said, that the department aspires to expand its horizons to the rest of the country and giving a huge boost to the local produces, value chain markets, storage capacities so that there is economic impact in the livelihood of the state.

He also informed that the central government under the Ministry of Cooperative, has introduced Grain Storage scheme for all the states of the country including Nagaland.

To this, he said, this scheme offers a good opportunity for all the Cooperative societies of Agri and allied.

Informing that the state has over 8000 cooperative societies, the Minister said, the department is examining the performances of various registered societies under the Cooperative department.

He also appealed to the cooperative societies to start using the services of the Nagaland State Cooperative banks, adding that the only state government owned bank should be promoted for growth and progress.

The Minister also noted the department has a huge scope not only in terms of procuring profits but in a diversified manner.

In this, Zhimomi asserted that the department needs to explore into Tourism sector.