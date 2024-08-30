Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb Arranges 600 Food Packets for Residents of Agartala City’s Peripheries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb has arranged 600 packets of food items for distribution among flood victims in the Durga Choumuhani Bitterban area of the Agartala city. This initiative saw local BJP leaders actively participating in handing over the much-needed relief materials to the affected families.

Pradesh BJP General Secretary Papia Datta addressed the media, highlighting the severe impact of the floods on the state. “Many people, from farmers to ordinary citizens, have been displaced from their homes and are now taking refuge in temporary camps,” she stated.

Datta emphasized the relentless efforts of the state government to manage the disaster, assuring that financial assistance from the central government is on its way. She also mentioned that various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are extending financial support to aid in the recovery process.

Datta further elaborated on the extensive damage caused by the floods in the 6-Agartala Legislative Assembly. “Approximately 600 victims in this Assembly have received relief materials,” she noted. She praised MP Biplab Kumar Deb for his dedication to ensuring that the victims do not face any hardships during this challenging time.

The collaborative efforts of the state and central governments, along with support from other states, underscore a united front in tackling the aftermath of the floods and providing necessary aid to those in need.