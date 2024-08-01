BSF Tripura Foils Over 50 Infiltration Attempts in July 2024, Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 4 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 1, 2024: In a concerted effort to curb trans-border crime and illegal infiltration, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has adopted a multi-pronged strategy, augmenting troops particularly in vulnerable areas. State-of-the-art surveillance technology, including Hand Held Thermal Imagers and drones, has been deployed to strengthen security measures.

Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Tripura, emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination. “All field commanders have been directed to enhance coordination with Tripura Police, TSR, GRP, RPF, Customs, RI, Forest Department, and other sister agencies,” he stated. This coordinated effort aims to share intelligence and conduct joint operations both at the border and in the hinterland against illegal infiltrators and smugglers.

In response to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, BSF is maintaining close communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). July 2024 saw significant diplomatic engagement, including an IG BSF-Region Commander level conference, four Commandant level flag meetings, and 150 Company Commander/BOP level meetings with BGB. More than 100 special coordinated patrols were conducted, showcasing the strengthened synergy and mutual trust between the two forces. This collaboration was crucial in the recent safe return of over 900 students from Bangladesh through the Tripura border.

The BSF’s non-lethal strategy has effectively thwarted multiple smuggling and infiltration attempts. In July 2024, 56 incidents of non-lethal firing were recorded, with over 70 rounds discharged to deter criminals. Reports indicate that six trans-border criminals sustained injuries as a result.

The month of July also saw substantial seizures by the BSF, amounting to over Rs 4 crore in contraband. This included 84.6 tons of sugar, 12,692 Yaba tablets, 360 kg of ganja, 5,669 bottles of codeine-based syrup, and 180 cattle. Additionally, 77 illegal migrants, including 71 Bangladeshi nationals and six Rohingya, along with 23 Indian nationals involved in smuggling and eight touts facilitating illegal migration, were apprehended. In a joint operation with the Forest Department, 76,000 ganja plants were destroyed.

“The BSF remains unwavering in its commitment to securing the border in Tripura and putting a stop to all trans-border crimes and infiltration,” asserted the IG. The proactive measures and enhanced coordination underscore the BSF’s dedication to maintaining peace and security along the border.