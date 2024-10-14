Man Arrested for Brutal Murder of Estranged Wife and Mother-in-Law in West Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2024: In a shocking incident in West Tripura, police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife and mother-in- law. The accused, identified as Samarjit Choudhury, 40, was apprehended shortly after the brutal killings in the Netajinagar area, Amtali.

According to Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, the local police received information early Sunday morning about the double murder. “Our SDPO and OC responded to the scene and found the bodies of Soma Acharjee, 51, and her daughter, Tanusree Acharjee, 34. Preliminary investigations revealed that Tanusree’s husband, Samarjit Choudhury, was behind the attack,” Kumar said.

Choudhury and his wife had been experiencing marital problems for the last year and a half, leading to a pending divorce case. The police reported that the suspect blamed his mother-in-law for his domestic blamed his mother-in-law for his domestic issues. The tipping point came when Choudhury saw a social media post showing his wife in a car with two men, which allegedly triggered the violent act.

The investigation revealed that Choudhury planned the murders on Saturday afternoon and waited at his in-laws’ house until early Sunday morning. When his wife and mother- in-law returned home after visiting Durga Puja pandals at around 4 am, he attacked. “He first assaulted his mother-in-law with a machete, nearly severing her neck. When his wife intervened, she too was fatally attacked. Both women died instantly,” Kumar explained.

Choudhury fled the scene, but the police, working in coordination with the Madhupur police station, arrested him at a checkpoint within an hour of the crime. Authorities are expected to request police custody for Choudhury after his court appearance.