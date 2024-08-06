Nagaland: Dimapur Police Introduces Innovative Program To Foster Community-Police Relations

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 6: The Dimapur Police has launched the Student Police Experiential Learning Program (SPELP) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. This pioneering program aims to enhance cognitive skills, promote community awareness, and strengthen the interface between citizens and law enforcement.

Thirteen students from City Law College, Dimapur, have been selected for the inaugural internship program, which will provide them with hands-on experience and invaluable insights into the workings of the police force.

SPELP is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of their local community and the role of police in maintaining law and order.

By engaging with students and empowering them with real-world experience, Dimapur Police hopes to build a stronger, more informed, and community-oriented workforce, ultimately fostering a harmonious relationship between citizens and law enforcement.