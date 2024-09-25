Manipur: Indefinite Shutdown Of NH-37 In Tousem Sub-Division Over Unmet Demands

NET Web Desk

Four civil organisations from Tousem Sub-Division have announced an indefinite total shutdown of National Highway 37 within their jurisdiction, starting from midnight tonight. The protest comes in response to the Government’s failure to meet their demand for the relocation of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office from Tamenglong District Headquarters to Tousem Sub-Division.

In a joint statement, the Tousem Headquarters Students’ Union (THSU), Tousem Area Students’ Organisation (TASO), Zeme Students’ Organisation Manipur (ZSOM), and Chramram Segment Voice (CVV) expressed their frustration over the Government’s inaction, despite having issued a 30-day ultimatum to address the issue.

The organisations said the shutdown would remain in effect until the Government fulfils their demand.

While essential services, including medical emergencies, education, electrical, and fire services, will be exempted, they warned that any disturbances or incidents arising during the shutdown would be the Government’s responsibility.