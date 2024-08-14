Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb Condemns Attack on Minorities in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 14, 2024: In a strong condemnation of the recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his deep dismay and outrage. “Persecution of minorities in Bangladesh is highly condemnable. Attackers have no knowledge of humanity. So they were able to do this shameful act,” Deb stated on Wednesday.

The parliamentarian made these remarks while participating in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan organized by the Labor Monitoring Cell affiliated with the Vivekananda Vichar Manch. The event was part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program ahead of Independence Day. During the event, Deb paid tribute to Veera Sannyasi Swami Vivekananda by offering flowers to his full-length statue.

Addressing journalists, Deb strongly condemned the attacks, emphasizing the unfortunate timing following a change in power. “When the power changes, it should bring hope and progress. But the attack on minorities after the change of power is very unfortunate. The fundamentalist groups have planned this to destroy the existence of Bangladesh,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with Tripura, Deb highlighted the state’s peaceful transition of power in 2018 after 25 years of Left rule. “Tripura was also ruled by the Left for 25 years. In 2018, there was a change of power in the state. But things like Bangladesh did not happen in Tripura,” he noted.

Deb further criticized the attackers stating, “Only those who have no sense of humanity can oppress minorities like this. Humanity has lost in them.”

The MP’s remarks come at a time of heightened concern over the safety and rights of minorities in the region, calling for immediate attention and action from the international community.