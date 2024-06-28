Mizoram Governor Interacts With Probationary MCS, MFAS And MIS Officers At Raj Bhavan

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati had an interactive session with the newly recruited officers belonging to Mizoram Civil Services, Mizoram Finance & Account and Mizoram Information Services at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan yesterday.

Dr. Hari Babu opened his lively interactive meeting with the newly recruited officers by congratulating them on their success and wishing them well for their important careers under the Government of Mizoram.

The Governor advised the newly recruited officers to commit themselves fully to their jobs and also keen to keep learning through their experiences to be more effective as government servants.

He stressed the urgent need for the officials especially the higher ranking officials to be well versed and knowledgeable about the state’s resources and also about what is available with the central government in the forms of social security schemes, welfare schemes and so on.

The Probationary officers of MCS, MFAS and MIS are currently undergoing Foundation Training at the Administrative Training Institute, Aizawl.

Representatives of the faculty of ATI were also present in this meeting.