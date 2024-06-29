Tripura: Protest Over Teacher Shortage Paralyzes Traffic at Gopal Sardar Para High School in Ambassa

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2024: Tripura’s students of Gopal Sardar Para High School located near Ambassa police station in Dhalai district staged a significant protest on Saturday blocking the Ambassa-Kamalpur road to highlight their grievances regarding teacher shortages and transfers. The demonstration brought traffic to a standstill inconveniencing daily commuters and trapping drivers and passengers alike.

“The situation became critical as the blockade halted traffic on the national highway,” reported local authorities who swiftly responded to the scene. Police and school inspectors were alerted to the unrest following reports of the protest.

According to one student protester, “There aren’t enough teachers in our school, and those we have are frequently transferred to other schools.” This sentiment was echoed by many students participating in the blockade, underscoring their frustration with the ongoing disruptions to their education.

In their demands, the students insisted on immediate recruitment of teachers to stabilize the school’s education system. “We demand that new teachers be appointed promptly and that existing teachers not be transferred,” stated another protester.

The students have given a two-day ultimatum for their demands to be met, threatening a larger-scale movement if their concerns are not addressed promptly. As tensions mount, authorities are working to negotiate a resolution to avoid further disruption in the educational and transportation sectors.