Railways Budget 2024-25: Record ₹2.62 Lakh Crore Allocation Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, outlined the record-breaking allocation for the Railway Ministry in the General Budget 2024-25.

In a virtual press interaction from New Delhi, he highlighted a historic capital investment of ₹2.62 lakh crore for the Railways, with ₹1.08 lakh crore earmarked specifically for safety-related activities. These include replacing old tracks, improving the signalling system, installing the advanced Kavach 4.0 safety system, and constructing Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to replace existing level crossing gates.

“The budget prioritizes safety, passenger comfort, and infrastructure enhancement,” Vaishnaw stated. “With the introduction of new rolling stock like Amrit Bharat Trains, Vande Metro, and Vande Bharat Sleeper, we are committed to transforming the passenger experience.”

The Minister emphasized the urgent need for additional general coaches due to rising demand. This fiscal year, the Railways plans to manufacture 2,500 general coaches, with an additional 10,000 coaches slated for production.

Focusing on the North-Eastern region, Vaishnaw noted a significant budgetary allocation of ₹14,183.69 crore for N.F. Railway for FY 2024-25. The North-Eastern states will receive ₹10,376 crore, nearly five times the average allocation of ₹2,122 crore during 2009-14. He highlighted the considerable progress in infrastructure and safety, stating, “Electrification of 921 route kilometers (RKM) was completed in 2023-24, and we aim to electrify 1,573 RKM in 2024-25, completing the electrification of all North-Eastern states.”

The General Manager of N.F. Railway added that ₹694.69 crore has been allocated for electrification works over N.F. Railway. The budget also includes ₹8,378.53 crore for new line and doubling projects, ₹1,305.07 crore for track renewal and bridge works, and ₹170 crore for signalling and telecom improvements. Additionally, ₹537 crore is set aside to enhance passenger amenities at stations.

“Eighteen railway infrastructure projects covering 1,368 km with a total investment of ₹74,972 crore are underway in the North-Eastern region,” Vaishnaw reported. The Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme will see the redevelopment of 60 N.F. Railway stations with world-class facilities, including 50 in Assam, 4 in Tripura, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Since 2014, a record 470 RUBs and ROBs have been constructed over N.F. Railway, replacing existing level crossing gates to enhance safety.

“The unprecedented budget allocations and projects reflect our commitment to improving the overall infrastructure and safety of Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw concluded. “Enhanced connectivity in the Northeast will significantly boost regional development and contribute to the transformation of the North-Eastern states.”