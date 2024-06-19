Tripura: Kamalpur-Srirampur Road Blockade Resolved by State Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury’s Intervention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s Srirampur area in Kailashahar sub-division under Unakoti district grappling with severe waterlogging took to the streets in protest blocking National Highway No. 8. The blockade caused a massive traffic jam, was a desperate plea for action after repeated complaints to the administration went unanswered.

The local residents’ frustration peaked as stagnant water led to the flooding of homes, collapse of ground walls, and loss of pond fish. Despite their continuous appeals, the administration remained unresponsive, compelling the people to disrupt the national highway.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded due to the blockade, and the situation escalated when the local MLA avoided addressing the issue, allegedly using an alternate route to bypass the chaos. Amidst the turmoil, the leader of the state opposition, who was returning to Agartala after a party event in Kamalpur, encountered the blockade.

Demonstrating solidarity with the affected residents, the opposition leader and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury engaged with the administration. His intervention resulted in a written promise from the subdivisional authority to address the waterlogging issue, leading to the peaceful lifting of the blockade.

Criticism mounted against the local legislator, perceived to be absent and ineffective in addressing the crisis. The opposition leader, in contrast, not only faced the blockade but also played a crucial role in its resolution before proceeding to Agartala via an alternate route.

The residents expressed relief and gratitude for the swift action taken by the opposition leader, highlighting the pressing need for responsive governance in addressing local grievances.