Nagaland Police Receives Swift Response To Online Complaint System

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 25: Nagaland Police have received a significant number of complaints through their newly launched online submission system, with 44 cases reported in a short span of time.

According to official sources, the police have received information on 36 lost or stolen mobile phones and 8 stolen vehicles, highlighting the effectiveness of the online portal in encouraging citizens to report incidents promptly.

The online system, initiated by Nagaland Police, allows citizens to conveniently submit complaints related to stolen vehicles and lost or stolen mobile phones, enabling the authorities to take swift action and increasing the chances of recovery.

This digital initiative is part of the police department’s efforts to enhance accessibility and efficiency in reporting crimes, and to provide better services to the citizens of Nagaland.