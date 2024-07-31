Manipur Police Arrest Three PREPAK (Progressive) Cadres Involved In Extortion

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: The Manipur Police apprehended three cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Progressive) in Chingmeirong Maning Leikai Nepali Basti, Imphal West District on Tuesday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (25), Yensembam Nepolian Singh (27), and Suraj Ayam (20). Authorities seized three mobile phones, one two-wheeler, and other incriminating materials from their possession. The arrested cadres were reportedly involved in extortion activities.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered significant weaponry including one sniper rifle with scope, one bolt rifle, one 9mm pistol with magazine, six HE-36 hand grenades, six detonators, one Baofeng radio set, thirty-six live rounds, one stun grenade, one stun shell LR, one stinger cartridge, one smoke shell LR, three dye marker grenades, one tear smoke grenade, and one tear gas grenade from the foothill of Tekcham Maning Ching, Thoubal district.