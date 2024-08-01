Assam Expands Orunodoi DBT Scheme To Cover 47 Lakh Beneficiaries With Enhanced Safeguards

NET Web Desk

Starting September 2024, the Orunodoi scheme, Assam’s flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program, will see a major expansion aimed at broadening its impact and improving efficiency as informed through a press conference by Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The scheme, as the CM stressed is aimed at providing financial support to the state’s most vulnerable populations, and will now extend its benefits to 47 lakh beneficiaries. Each recipient will receive ₹1250 per month directly deposited into their bank accounts.

By increasing the number of beneficiaries and the monthly financial support, the Assam Government states that it aims to enhance the program’s effectiveness and provide substantial relief to a larger segment of the population.

In addition to the expansion, the government has also talked about implementing new checks and balances to address concerns about the potential misuse of funds. These measures are designed to enhance transparency, ensure that the benefits are distributed fairly, and prevent any possible leakage or fraud within the system, as stated in the press statement.