Nagaland Deputy Speaker Graces Tsungremmong Festival

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: Nagaland Deputy Speaker Toiho Yeptho graced the Tsungremmong Festival at Longsa village in Mokokchung district yesterday, emphasizing the importance of festivals in promoting peace, prosperity, and community bonding.

Organized by the Longsa village council under the patronage of the Tourism Department, the vibrant celebration showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ao community through various traditional events, including farmer’s songs, cock fights, traditional sports, cultural dances, and folk songs.

