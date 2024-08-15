Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

MPCC Observe 78th Independence Day With Key Leaders

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) marked the 78th Independence Day with a grand celebration at Congress Bhawan, Imphal.

Under the leadership of Keisham Meghachandra, President of Manipur PCC, the event was attended by prominent Congress figures including Okram Ibobi, CLP leader; Gaikhangam, CWC member; K. Ranjit, Deputy CLP leader; M. Okendro and N. Loken, former Presidents ; Dr. Kh. Ratankumar and Ak. Mirabai, former Ministers.

The gathering also included office bearers and members of various Congress frontal and cell organizations, reflecting a unified commitment to national pride and progress.

