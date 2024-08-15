Sikkim CM Honors Government Employees With State Meritorious Service Award

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 15: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presented the State Meritorious Service Award to 20 government employees for their dedication and services to the state.

The awardees, from various departments, were recognized for their exceptional work, including town planners, accounts officers, joint directors, and sub-inspectors.

M Bharani Kumar, Secretary of the Health and Welfare Department, received a Certificate of Appreciation and a cash reward of ₹50,000 for his outstanding performance as District Collector during the General Elections 2024.

Additional awards were presented to individuals for their commendable contributions, including Sonam Palden Barfungpa, Sujata Rai, and Ramesh Kumar Gurung.

The NGO ‘17000 feet foundation’ was felicitated for their efforts in developing infrastructure and providing quality education in remote schools.

Major Pema Dorjee Bhutia was awarded a cash incentive of ₹1 lakh for receiving the Gallantry Award on Republic Day 2024 for his exceptional leadership and bravery in “Operation Snow Leopard”.