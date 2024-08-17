Indian Army’s Daring Rescue: Soldier Evacuated From Remote Arunachal Pradesh Post

NET Web Desk

In a swift and daring rescue operation, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully evacuated a soldier from a remote forward post in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, saving his life.

The rescue operation was initiated after a distress call was received for medical evacuation of the soldier, who was deployed in a remote location.

A helicopter from the Spear Corps touched down on boulders next to a river bed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post, demonstrating exceptional flying skills and precision.

The successful evacuation was announced by Spear Corps on X, highlighting the Indian Army’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel, even in the most challenging and remote locations.

The rescue operation took place on August 16, 2024.