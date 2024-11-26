Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Meets Governor Om Prakash In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Sikkim House in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 26. The meeting focused on discussing various developmental issues concerning the state of Sikkim.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Tamang-Golay enquired about the Governor’s well-being and provided updates on ongoing development schemes and programs in the state.

The Chief Minister also extended warm greetings to Governor Mathur on the occasion of Samvidhan Divas, which marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.