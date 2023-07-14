Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Thanks PM Modi For Honouring Forgotten Heroes at ’75 Seemanta Gram Kranti Veero Ke Naam’ Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in honouring the forgotten heroes who made significant contributions to the nation. Dr. Saha made these remarks during the inauguration of the ’75 Seemanta Gram Kranti Veero Ke Naam’ event in Sabroom, South district.

The ’75 Seemanta Gram Kranti Veero Ke Naam’ program is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. Various programs have been organized in the state to commemorate the unsung heroes who were previously overlooked for their contributions. Recent events such as ‘Proti Ghore Sushasan’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ have brought a renewed sense of patriotism among the people of Tripura.

Dr. Saha highlighted the enthusiasm and excitement that was felt during the recent celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day. He emphasized the importance of the younger generation being aware of the sacrifices made by these heroes and urged everyone to share their stories and history with the youth.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura has selected 75 villages where programs will be organized to honor the unsung heroes. The initiative was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021, with the aim of paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.