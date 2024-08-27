Nagaland CM Rio Assures Further Discussion On NLTP Act With Civil Societies

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 27: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio assured that the government will engage in further discussions with civil societies and public leaders on the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act.

Concluding the discussion on “Health Hazards of Spurious Liquor”, Rio highlighted the risks of unregulated alcohol, including poisoning and death due to poor quality.

He emphasized that regulation would ensure strict quality control, reducing health complications associated with unsafe alcohol consumption.

Rio encouraged open-mindedness and positive sharing of views to create a healthy and resilient community.