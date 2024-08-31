Sikkim: DHEW Organizes 100-Day Awareness Campaign At One-Stop Centre In Jorethang

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 31: The District Hub for the Empowerment of Women (DHEW) under the Women and Child Development Department (W&CDD) successfully conducted a 100-Day Awareness Campaign program at the One-Stop Centre (OSC) in Jorethang.

The event, attended by dignitaries including Anupa Tamling, DC Namchi, and Monika Rai, SDM Jorethang, aimed to spread awareness about various departmental schemes to reduce crimes against women and children.

During the interactive session, Tamling congratulated the DHEW team and OSC staff for their efforts and emphasized the importance of outreach to different Sub-Divisions within Namchi District.

The program featured presentations from Hema Devi Sharma, District Mission Coordinator, and Sangita Gurung, Centre Administrator, OSC, highlighting the initiatives and success stories of DHEW and OSC.

Kumari Majhi, President of Drugs Safai Abhiyan, also presented on their efforts in combating drug peddling and supporting those in need.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Sophia Lepcha, AD Nutrition WCDD, and a visit to ICDS, HUB, OSC, and WHL by the dignitaries.

The One-Stop Centre provides comprehensive support services, including skill development, employment opportunities, digital literacy, and health and nutrition, and can be contacted via the Women Helpline Number 181.