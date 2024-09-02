National Law University, Tripura and Rural Development Department Ink MoU for Panchayat Empowerment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2024: In a significant move towards enhancing legal research and training support in rural governance, the National Law University (NLU) Tripura has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department, Government of Tripura. The MoU was signed on Monday, marking a critical step in the academic and research collaboration between these two institutions.

The agreement was formalized by Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, and Dr. Sandeep R. Rathod, IAS, Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayats, Government of Tripura. Dr. Rathod lauded NLU Tripura’s proactive approach, stating, “This partnership is a commendable effort in bolstering the Panchayat’s initiatives. The joint development of training programs and certificate courses for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) functionaries, especially for the newly elected Panchayat Executive Officers, is a much-needed endeavor.” He further appreciated the university’s prompt response in building a cadre of resource persons across the panchayats and blocks of Tripura, emphasizing that this initiative will have far-reaching impacts on rural governance in the state.

Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh highlighted the university’s commitment, noting, “NLU Tripura is dedicated to advancing the training curriculum, undertaking empirical research projects, and providing resource support to the Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) of Tripura. This MoU is a testament to our dedication to rural development and governance.”

Prasun De, Director of Panchayats, reflected on the MoU’s journey, revealing that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of NLU Tripura have already commenced training sessions for 360 Panchayat Executive Officers at PRTI, AD Nagar, Agartala, as part of a 45-day training program. “The involvement of NLU Tripura in this training is a key milestone in our efforts to enhance the capabilities of our local governance functionaries,” De remarked.

Ashutosh Pandey, Director of the Tripura Judicial Academy, also graced the occasion, describing the MoU as a “turning point” in the academic and research trajectory of NLU Tripura within the state. Prof. (Dr.) Nachiketa Mittal, Registrar (I/C) of NLU Tripura, expressed gratitude on behalf of the university, stating, “This MoU marks a significant milestone, paving the way for empowering thousands of Panchayati Raj functionaries in Tripura.”

The signing ceremony was coordinated by Dr. Subhayan Chakraborty from the Rural Development Department and Er. Aparajita Banerjee, Assistant Registrar of NLU Tripura. Faculty members from both PRTI and NLU Tripura participated in the event, underscoring the collaborative spirit that this partnership embodies. The MoU is expected to drive substantial improvements in rural governance training and research, setting a benchmark for similar initiatives across the country.