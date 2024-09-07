Assam CM Calls For People-Centric Policing As Militancy Declines

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for transforming police stations into people-centric places, as militancy-related incidents decrease in the state. He highlighted the crucial role of ‘Nagarik Samitis’ (citizen committees) in assisting police personnel in public service responsibilities.

Addressing the first state-level conclave of Nagarik Samitis, Sarma acknowledged the challenges faced by police personnel and the importance of community engagement in easing their stress. He emphasized the samitis’ role in maintaining good relations between police stations and the public, particularly in non-criminal matters like issuing certificates and permissions.

The CM noted improvements in crime rates, chargesheet filing, and forensic services. He announced that new samitis will start functioning from October, serving as a bridge between the public and police.

Sarma’s vision for people-centric policing aims to create a positive social transformation, leveraging the collaborative efforts of Nagarik Samitis and police personnel.