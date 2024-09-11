Nagaland Govt Denies Permission For Controversial ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 11: The Nagaland government has rejected permission for the proposed ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ scheduled for September 28 in Kohima, citing concerns over public order and infringement on Naga customs.

State Government spokesperson and Minister C L John announced that the Cabinet made this decision after considering opposition from various Civil Society Organisations, political parties, and others. The yatra was deemed to violate Article 371 A, which protects Naga religious and social practices, as well as customary law and procedures.

To maintain public order, the Cabinet resolved not to grant permission for the proposed event. This move comes amid concerns over potential disruption and tension in the region.