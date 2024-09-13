Tripura’s Elected Representatives Must Listen and Build Relationships With People Based on Goodwill: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: Emphasizing the role of people’s representatives in encouraging trust and transparency, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday reiterated that one of the primary objectives of the present government is to work for the welfare of the people. He also urged elected representatives to listen to the concerns of the public and build relationships based on goodwill.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected members of the Dakshin Tripura Zilla Parishad (South Tripura Zilla Parishad) at Sachin Debbarman Auditorium in Belonia under South district, Dr Saha stated “People’s representatives should not only be good to the people but also genuinely listen to their problems. Only then will they trust us,”

The ceremony marked the appointment of Dipak Datta as Zilla Parishad’s Sabhadipati and Tapan Debnath as Saha-Sabhadipati along with the swearing-in of 17 new representatives of the Parishad.

Dr. Saha highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing the country along the lines set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in ensuring that the benefits of central and state welfare schemes reach every individual. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the need to extend government schemes to the last person in society, and we in Tripura are working to achieve this under his guidance,” he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Dr. Saha remarked, “Today is a very happy day as the swearing-in ceremonies are almost complete in all eight districts of the state. India is a democratic country, where democracy is reflected from the Parliament to the Panchayat level. It is our responsibility to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes are delivered transparently.”

The Chief Minister also addressed the political climate in the state, taking aim at opposition critics. “We have seen the previous government’s rule and their so-called transparency. But now, they struggle because they no longer have any issues to bring to the people. When they are defeated in elections, they claim there is no democracy in Tripura. But the truth is, people don’t accept them anymore. Everyone knows that working for the people is what truly matters,” he declared.

During his speech, Dr. Saha also touched on the recent flood situation that affected parts of the state, praising the community’s response. “In every place, people are stepping forward to help. Even a small child came to me with Rs. 2,000 from his savings to support the relief effort. It’s moments like these that show the deep connection we share with the public,” he said. He also commended Union Home Minister Amit Shah for swiftly sending relief resources, including helicopters and rescue equipment, to manage the flood crisis.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister called on the newly elected representatives to embrace their responsibilities wholeheartedly. “You have been given this opportunity by God. Be aware of your duties and treat people with kindness. Only then will they trust us,” he urged.

Cooperatives Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, MLA Swapna Majumder and other senior officials attended the event, alongside various public representatives and dignitaries.

As Tripura continues to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Dr. Saha assured that transparency and accountability would remain the cornerstones of the state government’s mission to serve its people.