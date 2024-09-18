Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav to Showcase North-Eastern Cultural Heritage at Rashtrapati Nilayam from September 29

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 18, 2024: The inaugural edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is set to highlight the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Tripura and other north-eastern states at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, starting September 29.

“Visitors will get acquainted with the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura,” stated the President’s Secretariat in an official release.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture, will run from September 29 to October 6. Over 300 artists and artisans from these states will participate in the eight-day festival, which will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 28.

The Mahotsav will be open to the public daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Visitors can reserve their slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Entry is free, and on-the-spot booking will also be available for walk-in visitors at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad.