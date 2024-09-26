Assam: Sonitpur Excise Department Foils Liquor Smuggling Attempt

NET Web Desk

In a daring late-night operation, the Sonitpur Excise Department seized a truck loaded with 127 cartons of Arunachali liquor, valued at Rs 11.5 lakh, at the Chardwara forest gate checkpoint. The truck, bearing registration number AS-12-E-0246, was intercepted while en route from Arunachal Pradesh.

The smugglers had cleverly modified the truck’s cabin to conceal the liquor, but the excise team was one step ahead.

Investigations are currently underway to track the source of the supply and identify those involved in the smuggling operation.