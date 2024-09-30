Manipur: Chief Minister Leads Floral Tribute To Jana Neta Hijam Irawat At Irawat Square, Imphal

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today led others in paying floral tribute to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat at Hijam Irawat Square, Imphal West. The event, held in honor of Irawat’s life and legacy, celebrated his relentless efforts toward social and economic reform.

During the event, Chief Minister Singh praised Irawat’s enduring legacy as a champion of the oppressed. “Irawat’s fight against religious exploitation and economic oppression will continue to inspire future generations. His campaigns for uplifting the marginalized have left a lasting imprint on our society, and we must carry forward his vision for social equality and justice,” he said.

On the sidelines of the program, the Chief Minister urged the people of Manipur to work together to fulfill Irawat’s vision of a better and more equitable society. The Chief Minister also addressed a recent crisis, informing that of the three individuals abducted by Kuki militants, one had been released, while two remained in captivity. He assured that the State and Central governments are monitoring the situation around the clock and are actively working to secure the safe return of the remaining captives. He added that the Director General of Police, Manipur, had been dispatched to the area, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

Hijam Irawat, a revered leader in Manipur, is remembered for leading movements to uplift the downtrodden and improve socio-economic conditions. His contributions laid the foundation for the socio-political evolution of the state, making him a lasting source of inspiration.

The event was attended by several political leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public, who came together to honor the legacy of the revolutionary figure.