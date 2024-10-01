Assam CM Highlights Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration As A National Issue

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that illegal Bangladeshi infiltration has escalated into a national issue, calling for a national-level National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address the problem effectively.

In a recent press conference, CM Sarma stressed the importance of parliamentary discussions on this matter, advocating for an accurate and reliable NRC in Assam with a proposed 20 percent re-verification of the current list.

He raised concerns about the movement of illegal immigrants across state borders, mentioning that individuals are often apprehended at the borders and may acquire documentation to return to Assam. To increase awareness, he has been actively sharing updates on social media.

The NRC issue is currently before the Supreme Court, with related matters being addressed in the Jharkhand High Court. The final draft of the NRC published in August 2019 excluded 19.06 lakh out of 3.3 crore applications.