Districts Created By Previous Government To Serve Political Interests: Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 12: Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday criticized the previous district reorganization efforts in Manipur, stating that some districts were created more for political convenience than for administrative efficiency. This remark came in response to a calling attention motion by MLA Leisio Keising of Phungyar Assembly Constituency.

During the final sitting of the 6th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, CM Biren highlighted that past district boundaries were drawn with political motives, rather than genuine administrative needs. He expressed regret over the community-based approach that influenced these decisions and emphasized the need for future reorganizations to involve civil society organizations (CSOs), NGOs, and community leaders to ensure fair and effective administration.

The session saw the passage of seven demands totaling over ₹4,288 crore without any policy cut motions. These allocations covered critical sectors including Education, CAF and PD, Panchayat, Water Resources, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Science and Technology, and Economics and Strategy. The absence of opposition MLAs and lack of interventions led to a smooth approval process, as noted by the Speaker.

CM Biren also addressed the regional divide between the hill and valley areas of Manipur, attributing it to biased treatment during previous administrations. He assured that under the current BJP government, significant efforts are being made to bridge this gap and ensure equitable development across the state. “Our commitment to equitable development ensures that every region of our state receives the attention and resources it deserves,” he affirmed.