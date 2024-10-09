Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Accuses BJP of Conspiracy, Hails Jammu and Kashmir Election Results as a ‘Victory for Democracy’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 09, 2024: In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has engaged in a “conspiracy to subvert the Constitution.”

Speaking on the recent election results in Jammu and Kashmir, Sarkar praised the people of the region for delivering a strong rebuke to the BJP. “The outcome of Jammu and Kashmir is nothing short of a remarkable event,” he said, adding that the victory is “a triumph for democracy.”

Reflecting on the significance of the election, Sarkar stated, “After a decade, elections were finally held in Jammu and Kashmir, and the BJP was fully confident of their victory. But the people have spoken loud and clear—they have rejected the BJP government. This is because the BJP has tampered with the Constitution by stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its full statehood. The people have responded by delivering the right verdict against BJP’s policies.”

Sarkar further emphasized the broader importance of the victory. “This result is extraordinary, not just for Jammu and Kashmir, but for the entire country. The people there have given a decisive answer to the BJP’s conspiracy against the Constitution and democracy. The Indian alliance’s victory in Jammu and Kashmir represents the collective will of the nation,” he said passionately.

Turning his attention to the election results in Haryana, Sarkar remarked on the Congress’s concerns. “The Congress has raised serious allegations of rigging in the EVM machines. They find the results of Haryana unacceptable, and they have refused to acknowledge the outcome,” he explained, underlining the mounting tensions around the integrity of the election process.

Sarkar concluded with a note of optimism, stating that the victory in Jammu and Kashmir would inspire people across the country to stand firm in defense of democracy. “This triumph will encourage the entire nation to resist any attempts to undermine our democratic values,” he affirmed.